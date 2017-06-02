Kevin Pillar to donate forfeited salary from suspension to LGBTQ advocacy groups

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar is doing his best to try and make amends for the homophoic slur that wound up costing him a two-game suspension in May.

Pillar was suspended by the Blue Jays, in conjunction with Major League Baseball and the players union, last month for uttering the slur at Atlanta Braves reliever Jason Motte during a heated on-field confrontation.

On Thursday, Pillar caught a first pitch from a member of Pride Toronto's board of directors, Michelle Cherny, reports Sportsnet. The first pitch had been planned before Pillar's incident, but he said he wanted to catch it when asked.

Additionally, Pillar is going to donate the money lost from his suspension to two groups PFLAG and You Can Play that support and advocate for the LGBTQ community.

"Its not lip service," he said. "Its easy to come out and make your apologies and hope people forget but I meant what I said when I said hopefully Ill be made an example of."

According to Sportsnet, PFLAG also will conduct sensitivity training for Pillar, while You Can Play aims to "make sports safe and open for athletes regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity."

"Ive seen the impact of a similar organization in Challenger Baseball for people with disabilities and the impact baseball can have on them," said Pillar. "Hopefully my contributions will help this organization with kids in all walks of life (so they can) feel like theyre included to play."

14

View gallery



