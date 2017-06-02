Kevin Durant wanted no part of a question about staring down Rihanna during Game 1

Numerouscelebrities showed up at Oracle Arena to take inGame 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. That's not particularly surprising considering the intrigue and star power of the matchup, as well as the fact that it was held in California.

Plenty of attention was given to Rihanna, who sat courtside and got a pretty humorous shoutout from Jeff Van Gundy on the TV broadcast during the first quarter.

"Rihanna just walked in front of me! Are you kidding me?!" right up there with "Do you believe in miracles? Yes!" in all-time sports calls — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) June 2, 2017

After alate three-pointer from Kevin Durant duringthe Warriors'win, the Internet sparked a buzz that maybe -- just maybe -- KD briefly stared down Rihanna in the first row after drilling the bucket.

Following the game, Durant was asked about it, and he didn't really want any part of that question.

Reporter: "…you looked towards the crowd towards Rihanna. Was that on purpose?" KD: "I dont even remember that." #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/P4AIN2zyun — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 2, 2017

Steph Curry, sitting next to KD at the podium, attempted to record a late assist by advising Durant, "Don't get in that trap." That's what friends are for.

For what it's worth, it appeared that Rihanna may have been heckling Durant a little bit during the game, so there's your probable cause.

6

View gallery





Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports | Jaime Valdez