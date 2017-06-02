K-State's Snyder criticized for refusing wideout's transfer request

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State coach Bill Snyder is defending his choice not to grant a wide receiver a release from his scholarship, a decision that has sparked controversy around his program.

Corey Sutton announced his desire to transfer, claiming Snyder did not follow through on certain promises of playing time. Sutton, who is from suburban Charlotte, North Carolina, told The Wichita Eagle that he provided Kansas State a list of 35 potential destinations and all of them were denied.

Snyder said Thursday night that his view is that players make a commitment to the program when they sign a national letter of intent, just as the program makes a commitment to them with a scholarship.

Sutton, who appeared in 10 games as a freshman last season, could leave for another school without receiving a release, but he could not be on scholarship next season.

73

View gallery





John Rieger | John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports