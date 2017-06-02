Jack's back! Blues hire Jackman as development coach

Longtime St. Louis Blues defenseman Barret Jackman is back with the organization. The team announced Friday that he has been named its new development coach.

Jackman spent 13 seasons with the Blues, all wearing Bobby Plager's No. 5 jersey (with his blessing), before finishing his NHL career as a Nashville Predator for a year (2015-16).

"We are excited to have Barret back with the Blues organization," Blues GM DougArmstrong said in a team press release. "Barret's leadership and understanding of the game will be a great benefit to our young defensemen."

Jackman said he is grateful for the opportunity from the Blues.

"The Blues have done so much for me in my playing career," he said in the release. "… Ive always wanted to do something in the game when I was done playing, and Im thrilled to be able to work with the young players and help them mature as people as well as players.

Jackman, a first-round draft pick by the Blues in 1999, becamethe franchises only Calder Trophy winner in 2003. He had 28 goals, 153 assists, 1,026 penalty minutes and a +53 rating in 803 regular-season games with the club. He andHall of Famer Bernie Federko arethe only players in Blues history to appear in 13 seasons with the organization.

Jackman ranks second overall, and first among defensemen, in regular-season games played, fourth overall in penalty minutes and 11th overall in plus/minus in Blues history.

