Former Pro Bowl WR Jeremy Maclin released by Chiefs two years into $55M deal

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Jeremy Maclin was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, two years into a $55millioncontract.

The move, which came as a surprise despite the fact Maclinhad just two touchdown catches last season and was making $10 millionthis year, leaves the Chiefs thin at wide receiver.

By releasing Jeremy Maclin post June 1, Chiefs save $10 million against cap. Chiefs top WRs are Tyreke Hill, Chris Conley, Albert Wilson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2017

Maclin followed coach Andy Reid to the Chiefs in 2015, after five seasons with the Eagles in which he caught 343 passes for 4,771 yards and 36 touchdowns. He topped 1,000 yards in his first season in Kansas City, but dropped to career lows of 44 catches for 536 yards in 12 games last year.

The unexpected move came after the Chiefs wrapped up the second week of voluntary workouts. Maclin had been a regular at the Chiefs' practice facility this offseason and he recently got married with Reid and a number of his teammates in attendance.

Maclin was entering the third year of a $55 million, five-year contract with Kansas City. It was a deal that became especially costly when the Chiefs were found guilty of tampering in their pursuit of him and were stripped of two draft picks and received a fine.

