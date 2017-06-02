Ducks sign Randy Carlyle to a contract extension

On Friday, the Anaheim Ducks announced that head coach Randy Carlyle has been signed to a one-year contract extension through the 2018-2019 season, plus an option for the 2019-20 season. Per Ducks policy,the financial terms of the extension were not disclosed.In addition the Ducks are bringing back assistant coaches Trent Yawney and Rich Preston along with Todd Marchant, who will again serve as the Director of Player Development and Special Projects.

As the winningest coach in franchise history, the decision to resign Carlyle was a no-brainer for GM Bob Murray:

Murray: "He's committed to this organization and to winning another Stanley Cup. Extending his contract was an easy decision for us." — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 2, 2017

Leading the Ducks to their fifth straight Pacific title and third trip to the Conference Finals, the strides that the Ducks have made during Carlyle's tenure are promising.

Executive VP/GM Bob Murray: "We made great strides this past season and clearly Randy was at the center of that." — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 2, 2017

With Carlyle at the helm, the Ducks have made the postseason all but one time in his seven full seasons, and has won a club-record 46 playoff games in his six playoff appearances as the Ducks coach.