Nascar
Dale Earnhardt Jr. won drive Philadelphia Eagles car after all
Diehard Washington Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. is safe: He wont have a Philadelphia Eagles paint scheme on his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway after all, according to this tweet from Hendrick Motorsports Friday morning.
Due to an NFL provision, the No. 88 Axalta All-Pro Teachers car will not run at Pocono. @DaleJr will race the customary @AxaltaRacing Chevy.
Earnhardt, a lifelong fan who has a Redskins license plate on the front of his pickup truck, had been scheduled to run an All-Pro Teachers Philadelphia Eagles scheme at Pocono, which naturally generated a lot of mostly good-natured ribbing.
. @Axalta and @Eagles announce the 2017 Axalta #AllProTeachers paint scheme for the No. 88 Chevrolet SS at the #Pocono400 #Axalta88 pic.twitter.com/onkVxUrEQZ
It's okay, we know it's always #HTTR pic.twitter.com/a96bAKwCBQ
your Tweet was quoted in an article by @washingtonpost https://t.co/RmTDYxmLqX
Now, it looks like Earnhardt can relax.