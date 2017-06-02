Dale Earnhardt Jr. won drive Philadelphia Eagles car after all

Diehard Washington Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. is safe: He wont have a Philadelphia Eagles paint scheme on his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway after all, according to this tweet from Hendrick Motorsports Friday morning.

Due to an NFL provision, the No. 88 Axalta All-Pro Teachers car will not run at Pocono. @DaleJr will race the customary @AxaltaRacing Chevy. — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) June 2, 2017

Earnhardt, a lifelong fan who has a Redskins license plate on the front of his pickup truck, had been scheduled to run an All-Pro Teachers Philadelphia Eagles scheme at Pocono, which naturally generated a lot of mostly good-natured ribbing.

Now, it looks like Earnhardt can relax.