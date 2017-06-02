Chris Bosh reportedly ruled to have a career-ending injury

Chris Bosh has been ruled to have a career-ending injury by a doctorrepresenting the NBA and the players association, according to multiple reports, clearing the way forthe Miami Heat tocut ties with him, while Bosh faces a significant challenge to return to the NBA.

According to league source, NBA doctor has ruled Chris Bosh to have a career-ending illness. Will allow Heat to clear Bosh's cap space. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) June 2, 2017

NBA fitness panel has allowed Heat to clear Chris Bosh's cap space. https://t.co/Q4kuMcvjXV Team will waive forward when space is needed. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 2, 2017

Bosh hasn't played since February 2016 due to a second occurrence of blood clots in his body. The first occurrence, in February 2015, cost him the rest of that season. The 33-year-old failed his physical with the Heat last September, and team president Pat Riley announced Bosh would not play for the Heat again.

The ruling allows the Heat to clear the cap space occupied by Bosh, who is still guaranteedmore than $25 million next season and more than $26 million the following year. When they waive Bosh, he can be claimed by another team, however he can't resume his career until he receives a favorable ruling, per the new CBA:

Heres what Chris Bosh now faces if he ever wants to return to the NBA again (per the rules of the new CBA): pic.twitter.com/3Dk04Eyg1d — Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) June 2, 2017

However, the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman reports that if Bosh receives a favorable ruling in the future, he might not have to wait a full nine months to play again, as specified in the new CBA.

To reiterate, have been told by a party familiar with Bosh agreement 9-month waiting period in new CBA not in play here. This is a one off. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 2, 2017

11

View gallery





David Richard-USA TODAY Sports | David Richard