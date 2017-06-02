Angels pitcher beats Twins infielder in cow-milking contest thriller

Blake Parker is 1-2 with a 2.59 ERA and one huge cow-milking contest victory in 26 appearances this season.

The Angels reliever on Friday won his team's annual cow-milking contest, beating out Twins infielder Eduardo Escobar prior to the start of L.A.'s game against Minnesota. The reported final score was six pounds to four pounds.

At this point, we leave you with footage from the scene:

Eduardo Escobar is about to milk a cow! 43rd annual cow milking contest here at Angel Stadium. pic.twitter.com/HlTYCqyZ3q — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) June 3, 2017

Escobar building a relationship with his cow pic.twitter.com/MdD7rgUkHZ — LaVelle E. Neal III (@LaVelleNeal) June 3, 2017

Eduardo Escobar lost to Blake Parker but it was entertaining pic.twitter.com/OUPCn5nLmC — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 3, 2017

Here's video of Eduardo Escobar's cow-milking skills pic.twitter.com/VCWY2fkRf1 — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 3, 2017

Typical pregame activities. @escobarmaracay tests out his skills in the cow milking contest. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/1mkCxK9L6r — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 3, 2017

Escobar had apparently never milked a cow before, and his inexperience nearly had disastrous consequences:

Eduardo Escobar's cow did not enjoy being milked and nearly caused an all-time top 10 hilarious baseball injury, but everyone is OK. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) June 3, 2017

Congratulations to Blake Parker, taking the reins from 2016 champion Dylan Bundy. We look forward to next year already.

