Aaron Rodgers rocks Zaza Pachulia jersey, shows off his jumper in first Instagram post
Aaron Rodgers is one of the best follows on Twitter, even if he does overuse hashtags like a 16-year-old who just joined the site. Hes worth following simply for the late-night spars with Shooter McGavin, which youd never expect the quarterback of the Packers to get into.
On Thursday night, just before Game 1 of the NBA Finals tipped off, Rodgers took his hashtag-happy ways to Instagram, broadening his social media horizons. He did so with a fantastic debut post: A video of himself shooting mid-range jumpers wearing a Bucks Zaza Pachulia jersey while listening to Phil Collins In The Air Tonight.
Getting my shots up before game 1. #midrange #lostArt #onlyMidrange #ZaZa #firstpostever @kingjames @stephencurry30 #drewgooden #nbafinals
A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on
Rodgers deprived his 97,000 followers of the chance to knock out the iconic drum solo on air drums by cutting the video just short, but its still a solid first post, nonetheless.
While he certainly tuned in for the Warriors Game 1 rout of the Cavs, his Twitter suggests he was watching another competition: the spelling bee.
Spelling bee is down to two. #spellingbee #languageOfOrigin? #midrange
— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) June 2, 2017
Hashtag game strong, Aaron. Hashtag game real strong.
