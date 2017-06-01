XFINITY driver Brennan Poole shows 'Race Hub' what really fuels him

Now we know what really fuels Brennan Poole, who drives the No. 48 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

It's the Giannini family "pepperoni bread," passed down through the years until it reached Lindsey Giannini, Poole's girlfriend and the former Miss New Jersey who competed in the 2016 Miss America beauty pageant.

Poole and Giannini are visiting "NASCAR Race Hub" Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET to show us all how to make this delicious Italian delicacy.

First, a little background: the Giannini family pepperoni bread began as a stromboli recipe passed down to Lindsey's mom, Debbie. After years of revisions, Debbie has created the cheese combinations that give the current pepperoni bread its irresistible flavor, according to Brennan and Lindsey.

When Lindsey was young, it was the first thing she learned how to make. Traditionally pepperoni bread was served sliced on special occasions like Christmas Day and Easter and enjoyed as an appetizer.

But once Poole, nicknamed "the Bull," got a taste of the bread it became a dish that was demolished in one single sitting at least once a month.

Poole likes it so much he always helps Lindsey in the assembly of the bread in the role of Sous-Chef, and he sprinkles on the secret ingredient: grated Romano cheese that is overnighted from Inferrera's Market in Hammonton, New Jersey, to Charlotte, North Carolina, by Lindsey's parents.

There's more. The pepperoni bread also is believed to bring about good luck.

Last year when Lindsey and Brennan made No. 42 crew chief Mike Shiplett a pepperoni bread, his No. 42 Chevrolet team led by driver Kyle Larson won the XFINITY Series race that following weekend. It was repeated when they made his own No. 48 crew chief, Chad Norris, a bread and then Brennan led at Talladega for five laps that following weekend.

Here, folks, is the treasured recipe if you dare to attempt making it yourself. But the fact is, if Alan Cavanna of FOX Sports can lend a hand and it still turns out well, there is little doubt anyone can make it.

2 raw pizza doughs

1 lb deli sliced pepperoni

1 lb American cheese

1/2 Mozzarella

1/2 provolone

3 tsp Grated Romano

30 mins at 350