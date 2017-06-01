Waino goes deep (one homer, six scoreless innings) in Cards' win

ST. LOUIS -- Adam Wainwright hit a two-run homer off Brandon McCarthy and pitched six innings of four-hit ball, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Thursday for a four-game split.

Wainwright (6-3) struck out six and walked two, pitching out of two-on, one-out jams in the fourth and fifth, and extending his scoreless streak to 16 1/3 innings. Matt Bowman, Trevor Rosenthal and Seung Hwan Oh pitched an inning each to complete a five-hitter. Oh threw a one-hit ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances.

Wainwright followed Paul DeJong's second-inning single with a drive over the left-field bullpen for his 10th career homer. Wainwright has six hits and seven RBIs this season.

McCarthy (5-2) gave up seven hits in four innings, struck out six and walked one.

Adrian Gonzalez and Yasmani Grandal were ejected in the ninth by plate umpire Marty Foster. Gonzalez took a called third strike on the outside corner leading off and was tossed while arguing from the dugout as Grandal was being introduced as a pinch hitter with one out and one on. Grandal swung past strike three, got into an argument with Foster -- apparently over a called strike on the second pitch of the at-bat -- and also was tossed. Austin Barnes then popped out.

Waino says two #STLCards wins over #Dodgers "lets us know we can play with the best teams out there." pic.twitter.com/NBe6uSHdK4 FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 1, 2017

POWER CHART

Wainwright needs two homers to tie Bob Forsch for second among Cardinals pitchers behind Bob Gibson (24).

WEB GEMS

Cardinals SS Aledmys Diaz made a diving stop up the middle on Barnes' fourth-inning grounder with two on, transferred the ball to his right hand and made a backhand flip to DeJong at second for an inning-ending forceout on Chase Utley, saving a run. … Los Angeles LF Cody Bellinger made a sliding backhand catch on Diaz's liner in the bottom half.

ANOTHER MISSED OPPORTUNITY

St. Louis advanced a runner to third without scoring for the second time in the series. With runners at second and third, no outs and the middle of the LAinfield playing back in the third, Yadier Molina grounded to a drawn-in third baseman Kike Hernandez, who threw to first for the out. Tommy Pham also grounded to Hernandez, who threw home and got Stephen Piscotty into a rundown, and Piscotty was tagged out by Barnes, the catcher, near third base as Jedd Gyorko advanced to third. DeJong then struck out.

BREAKING THROUGH

Gyorko's first-inning single off McCarthy was his first hit in 16 career plate appearances against the right-hander.

TRAINING ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Adam Liberatore (left forearm tightness) was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to Wednesday and LHP Grant Dayton was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Cardinals: INF Gyorko will go on paternity leave when the team travels to Chicago for a weekend series against the Cubs.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (4-3, 2.93 ERA) will face RHP John Lackey (4-5, 5.18 ERA), a former teammate, on Friday.