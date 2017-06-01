TBT: 20 years ago, Michael Jordan passed to Steve Kerr to win his fifth ring

Move over, Michael Jordan. Steve Kerr is becoming something of an NBA Finals legend, a six-time champion leading the Golden State Warriors to the championship series in each of his first three seasons as a head coach.

Kerr, who won three titles with the Bulls and two with the Spurs as a player, coached the Warriors to the championshipin his first season in Golden State and came up just short last year. Now he'll try for a seventh ring, though hehasn't been healthy enough to coach on the sideline for most of the playoffs due to back problems.

But 20 years ago Kerr was a Bulls sharpshooter and one of the best three-point marksmen in the game. And with Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals on the line, even Jordan deferred to Kerr to deliver the Bulls' second straight title and the fifth of MJ's career.

Kerr shot 51.5 percent on threes that season but he smartly drifted inside the key as the Jazz doubled Jordan, who'd hit a Game 1 winner over Bryon Russell.Then MJfaked a pass to Toni Kukoc to freeze Jeff Hornacek, leaving Kerr wide open for the winner.

It was the crowning moment from a Finals that also gave us one of the best bits of trash talk in NBA history.

It was 20 years ago today that Scottie Pippen kindly reminded Karl Malone "the Mailman doesn't deliver on Sunday." https://t.co/qq0ix3n2uD — ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2017

11

View gallery





David Richard-USA TODAY Sports | David Richard