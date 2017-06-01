Sacramento Kings wish Anthony Tolliver a happy birthday, then waive him

The Sacramento Kings haven't won a championship in 66 years the longest drought in the NBA and there's probably a reason for that.

They traded their best player, DeMarcus Cousins, for very little this past season, adding to their reputation for not always doing things the right way.

Then there's what they did Thursday, when they tweeted birthday wishes to journeyman Anthony Tolliver …

… and then wished him happy trails, waiving the 32-year-old.

They apparently had a good reason to let him go …

Anthony Tolliver had a June 1 trigger date to guarantee his contract for next season. Kings will now take a $2m cap hit instead of $8m. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 1, 2017

… but c'mon, guys. That's just not a good look.

24

View gallery





BRYAN R. SMITH | AFP/Getty Images