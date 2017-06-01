Ravens lose starting CB Tavon Young to ACL injury suffered during OTAs

Tavon Young went from 2016 fourth-round pick to starting cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens last season, but that progress was abruptly halted when he suffered a torn ACL during Thursdays OTAs.

Tavon Young tore his ACL during today's OTAs practice. https://t.co/bZI4zQVNAg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 1, 2017

Young foreshadowed the diagnosis with this tweet before the team revealed the severity of the injury.

Coming back stronger than ever, GOD got me, thanks for the prayers — Tavon Young (@Tyoung_NL) June 1, 2017

He started 11 games and intercepted two passes last season and was expected to play a big role this season even though the team added free agent Brandon Carr and first-round pick Marlon Humphrey alongside starter Jimmy Smith at the position.

9

View gallery





Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | Geoff Burke