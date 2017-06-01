Raiders show support for Warriors with full page ad ahead of NBA Finals

The Warriors might have beaten a team in black and silver to get to the NBA Finals, but they have the full support of another as they headinto Game 1.

The Oakland Raiders took out a full page ad in the San Francisco Chronicle to support their fellow Bay Area squad as they prepare to take on the Cavaliers on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. That full-page ad features a flexing Draymond Green above the famous mantra of late Raiders owner,Al Davis -- "just win, baby." (They forgot the comma so, technically speaking, they could be telling the Warriors to win an actual baby.)

The Raiders took out a full page ad today supporting Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/08p0uoBrNb — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 1, 2017

It's not the first time the Raiders have gone this route of support. They've taken out nearly identical ads in each of the prior two seasons before facing the Cavs in the Finals. It worked in 2015, but not so much last year. Maybe they'll rediscover the magic this year.

Regardless, it's cool to see local teams show support for each another. Who knows, maybe in a few years Las Vegas will have an NBA teamthat the Raiders can cheer on.

