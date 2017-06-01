Orlando Magic announce 2017 preseason schedule

ORLANDO MAGIC PRESS RELEASE

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic will open the 2017 preseason at Memphis on Monday, October 2. Orlando then hosts its first preseason game at Amway Center on Thursday, October 5 vs. Dallas. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

Orlando Magic on FOX Sports Florida

Tickets for the 2017 preseason are on sale now. Fans may log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC. The Magic will play a total of six preseason games, including three at Amway Center. The other two home games are Saturday, October 7 vs. Miami and Friday, October 13 vs. Cleveland.

Orlando Magic season tickets, partial plans, group and single-game Amway Center suite rental opportunities are on sale now. Ticket highlights for the Magic's 2017-18 season in the Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year, include: 2,500 seats priced $20 or less, 8,000 seats priced $40 or less and 9,000 seats priced $50 or under. For ticket information log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC. Orlando opens training camp on September 26 at Amway Center.

2017 ORLANDO MAGIC PRESEASON GAME SCHEDULE

HOME GAMES AT AMWAY CENTER IN ALL CAPS

Oct. 2 -- @ Memphis -- 8 p.m.

Oct. 5 -- DALLAS -- 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 -- MIAMI -- 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 -- @ Dallas -- 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 -- @ San Antonio -- 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 -- CLEVELAND -- 7 p.m.