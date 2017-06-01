New 'Marlins ClubHouse' premieres June 2 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI -- FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, will be premiering an all-new episode of Marlins ClubHouse tomorrow night at 6 p.m. Marlins ClubHouse is a magazine-style show hosted by FOX Sports Florida analyst and former Marlins outfielder Preston Wilson.

Below is a rundown on Fridays new episode:

-- My Journey: A baseball diary of Marlins players and coaches journey to the big leagues. Relief pitcher Brad Ziegler recalls his path to the majors.

-- In the Community: From school kids to senior sluggers, we hang out with the Young Viejos in Miami, a 65-and-older softball league. The fun continues in the classroom as Giancarlo Stanton and AJ Ramos visit an elementary school in Miami for a fish-flavored version of show and tell.

-- Behind the Scenes: FOX Sports Florida's Kelly Saco takes us behind the scenes of Marlins Vision at Marlins Park.

-- Fish Farm: We travel to North Carolina to introduce fans to Braxton Garrett, one of the Miami's top pitching prospects.

-- ClubHouse Feature: Marlins first baseman Justin Bour get his gamer on alongside FOX Sports Florida's Jessica Blaylock as the pair get a sneak peek at one of this years biggest video games in Destiny 2. Finally, Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich gets the "Marlins Moji" treatment from his teammates as the guys describe him using only an emoji.

