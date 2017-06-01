Miami Heat buy controlling interest in NBA D-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI -- The Miami HEAT announced Thursdaythat they have purchased a controlling interest in their NBA Development League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The Miami HEAT and the Heineman family will be partners in the Skyforce and will continue to run the team as they have over the past four seasons. The Miami HEAT, led by Skyforce General Manager and Miami HEAT Assistant General Manager Adam Simon, will maintain full control over basketball operations while Skyforce President and Owner Mike Heineman and the Heineman family will continue to run the teams off-the-court business operations and community initiatives. The HEAT has been affiliated with Sioux Falls over the past eight seasons, including the last four as a single-affiliate.

This is the next step in solidifying and strengthening our already successful partnership, said HEAT Senior Vice President, Basketball Operations/General Manager Andy Elisburg. The Skyforce has been invaluable to us and as we begin our first year together in the G-League, we are excited to be partners with the Heineman family as we continue to represent the fans in Skyforce Nation as a first-class franchise.

We are so proud to enter into this partnership with the Miami HEAT, said Skyforce President and Owner Mike Heineman. They have been so good for the Skyforce and for the city of Sioux Falls. To be able to expand our partnership with Miami while keeping the team in Sioux Falls were our two biggest goals throughout this process.

The HEAT and Skyforce entered into a single-affiliation hybrid partnership during the 2013-14 season as Sioux Falls has accumulated a 129-71 (.645) regular season record over that span, the best for any D-League team. After a record-breaking 40-win season in 2015-16, the Skyforce captured the 2016 NBA Development League championship while earning three division titles and three postseason berths over the four-year hybrid partnership. Sioux Falls joined the NBA D-League in 2006 after serving stints with both the International Basketball League (2000-01) and the Continental Basketball Association (1989-00 & 2001-06). The Skyforce captured two CBA championships (1996 & 2005) and three CBA division titles before joining the NBA D-League.

Entering the upcoming 2017-18 season, the NBA Development League will be renamed the NBA Gatorade League. As part of the NBA G-League, a new logo was unveiled and teams will have the opportunity to collaborate with Gatorade to help players maximize their athletic potential and oncourt performance.