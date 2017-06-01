NBA
LeBron James viciously throws down on JaVale McGee in Game 1 dunk fest with Warriors
Game 1 of the much-anticipated 2017 NBA Finals started out as a clinic on bad basketball, but when the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors got the nerves out, they started throwing down … nasty dunks.
Leave it to LeBron James to punctuate the first-quarter display with a vicious dunk on JaVale McGee:
Speaking of awesome finishes, the King shows absolutely no mercy for JaVale #NBAFinals #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/X1bflEOMOm
— NBA.com (@NBAcom) June 2, 2017
It was a Game 1 dunk fest, with the Warriors alone getting seven in the quarter, and no one was complaining.
KD can drop the too! (ABC) #DubNation #StrengthInNumbers #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/EVK4NVbryf
— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) June 2, 2017
@KingJames doing @KingJames things. #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/lUK42SiN3D
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 2, 2017
. @andre drops the on ABC. #NBAFinals #DubNation #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/evszoYe9C7
— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) June 2, 2017
YOU GET A DUNK AND YOU GET A DUNK pic.twitter.com/8fgEed2hxg
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 2, 2017
James finished the first half with 19 points and 11 rebounds but seven turnovers, while Kevin Durant had 23 points and six assists as the Warriors led 60-52.
