Jose Aldo and Max Holloway all business during intense face-off ahead of UFC 212

The featherweight title will be unified this weekend in Brazil as Jose Aldo meets Max Holloway in one of the most highly anticipated fights in all of 2017.

On Thursday, Aldo and Holloway faced off for the first time during fight week just days away from their showdown in the Octagon where the winner will walk out as the undisputed featherweight champion of the world.

It was clear that neither Aldo or Holloway were interested in playing games or even cracking a smile as they faced off with each other.

Aldo is no stranger to opponents engaging in trash talk during a face off after he spent the better part of a year going eye-to-eye with Conor McGregor in the lead up to their fight in 2015.

As for Holloway, he looked focused and ready for the fight after accepting the matchup on Aldo's home soil in Brazil.

It's also notable that Holloway was the taller fighter, which has been a rare case during Aldo's career in the UFC. Aldo has typically been taller than nearly all of his opponents with a reach advantage as well. This time around, Holloway will be the bigger fighter with the same exact reach as Aldo.

The last time Aldo faced a taller opponent with similar reach was his bout with McGregor.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, former title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz also faced off as they both look to get back in the hunt for a shot at champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a win on Saturday night.

Vitor Belfort also faced off with Nate Marquardt in what was originally supposed to be his final fight in the UFC, but it turns out the 40-year-old legend isn't ready to call it a career after all.

UFC 212 goes down on Saturday night from Brazil with the prelims airing live on FS1 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC | Zuffa LLC via Getty Images