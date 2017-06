How to watch the NBA Finals, Warriors vs. Cavaliers: time, TV, streaming, odds

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will battle for a championship for a third consecutive season when the NBA Finals begin Thursday night. Every game will be broadcast nationally on ABC and can be live-streamed online at WatchESPN.com.

Game 1 Thursday, June 1: Cleveland at Golden State , 9 p.m. ET

Game 2 Sunday, June 4: Cleveland at Golden State , 8 p.m. ET

Game 3 Wednesday, June 7: Golden State at Cleveland , 9 p.m. ET

Game 4 Friday, June 9: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 5 * Monday, June 12: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET

Game 6 * Thursday, June 15: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 7 * Sunday, June 18: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET

*If necessary

Odds for Game 1: Golden State (-7). Over/Under: 225.5

