Hawk Harrelson explains how semi-truck drivers influenced his retirement

Hawk Harrelson is getting ready to call it a career, thanks, at least in part to semi-truck drivers.

Sorta.

The charismatic long-time broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox announced Wednesday that he will retire following the 2018 season. Harrelson, who plans on working only 20 games in his 34th and final year, admitted that the drive to Guaranteed Rate Field from his home near South Bend, Indiana is getting difficult.

"Semi-truck drivers and my temper don't mix," Harrelson said. "Not at 3:30 in the morning, especially when it's raining, because I've got an axe handle in the back of my car along with some Mace. And I've literally chased some of those guys before. I'm just glad I haven't caught anybody because one of us would've been knocked out."

Harrelson, who will also serve as a team ambassador for the 2019 season, said he's looking forward to spending more time with his family and will take it "year by year" once he finally steps away from the game.

Now 75 years old, Harrelson played nine seasons in the majors before beginning his broadcasting career in 1975, with the Boston Red Sox. He moved to Chicago in 1982, partnering with Hall of Fame pitcher Don Drysdale. After stints as the White Sox GM and broadcast work with the Yankees and NBC, he returned to the White Sox booth in 1990.

Hawk has created a number of iconic catch phrases during his time on the White Sox broadcasts, including his infamous home run call, "You Can Put It On the Board, Yes!" and "He Gone" after a White Sox pitcher gets a strikeout.

"There will never be another personality in the booth quite like Hawk Harrelson," White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a release.

"The White Sox, this has been the greatest ride of my life, and it's been a lot of fun with these fans," Harrelson said. "I'll never forget anything that has to do with this, nothing. I'll remember it forever."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)