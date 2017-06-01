Dana White rips 'two-faced' Oscar De La Hoya over McGregor vs. Mayweather criticism

There are plenty of opinions regarding the proposed matchup between UFC champion Conor McGregor and retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather, but Oscar De La Hoya has come under fire for his recent argument against the fight.

De La Hoya wrote a long letter last week saying that McGregor facing Mayweather could do permanent damage to the sanctity of boxing after the sport has enjoyed a resurgence in 2017 with several high-profile bouts.

UFC president Dana White responded to De La Hoya's criticism on Wednesday by pointing out that he previously said McGregor facing Saul "Canelo" Alvarez would be the best possible fight that could be put together. Of course, De La Hoya is Alvarez's promoter so he has a vested interest in that potential fight.

Add to that, De La Hoya is currently banking on a huge fight coming up in September when "Canelo" will face off with Gennady "GGG" Golovkin in a boxing match that could be the biggest of the year if McGregor vs. Mayweather doesn't happen.

White continued with his tirade against De La Hoya while speaking to TMZ by way of "UFC Tonight" as he erupted on the former boxing champion for his sudden change of opinion now that McGregor and Mayweather appears closer than ever to reality.

"He seems completely insecure and it's one of the weirdest things I've ever seen," White said. "Talk about two-faced and contradicting and the list goes on and on, hating and I don't know. Like he has no confidence in his fight. Be confident about what you're doing. Be a little confident about your business, Oscar, and don't [expletive] on other people's stuff. "It's weird. It makes you look weird, especially when you wanted this fight [with Conor McGregor] so bad four months ago."

White also pointed out that if De La Hoya was so concerned about ruining the image of boxing with a lopsided mismatch like McGregor vs. Mayweather then he probably shouldn't have just promoted the fight between Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The bout ended up as a massive hit with huge pay-per-view sales, but Alvarez demolished Chavez Jr. in a lopsided mismatch of skills inside the ring.

White attended the fight that night and showed support for De La Hoya regardless of the outcome, but now he's firing back at the former boxer turned promoter who has suddenly spoken out against McGregor vs. Mayweather.

"Oscar and I have always had a good relationship. I was just at the fight, he's talking about money grabs Canelo-Chavez you're going to put on a fight like that and then call McGregor-Mayweather a money grab when you were trying to make that fight four months ago?" White said.

"It makes it sound like he has no confidence whatsoever GGG [Gennady Golovkin] versus Canelo, which I have come out publicly and said is a good fight. I like the fight. I'll watch the fight."

Judging by White's reaction to De La Hoya's opinion on McGregor vs. Mayweather, he may not be sitting front row when Alvarez faces off with Golovkin on September 16.

