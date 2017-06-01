Dana White: Cris Cyborg will fight at UFC 214 but not against Cat Zingano

Cris Cyborg will book her next fight on July 29 at UFC 214, but she still needs an opponent.

The top ranked 145-pound women's fighter has been anxiously awaiting word on her next fight in the UFC, but there had been no confirmation from the promotion that she was actually going to compete on the card.

Now UFC president Dana White has guaranteed Cyborg will return on July 29 but they are still working to find her an opponent.

"Cris Cyborg is definitely fighting on the July 29 card in Anaheim," White said on the "UFC Unfiltered" podcast. "I'm working on it."

The one name that's been mentioned repeatedly when attached to the fight with Cyborg in July is former women's bantamweight title contender Cat Zingano.

Zingano has been asking for the fight with Cyborg on social media for several weeks and it appeared she might get her wish to face the fearsome Brazilian in July, but it appears that matchup is no longer on the table.

According to White, Zingano won't be ready in time to fight in July despite her desire to face Cyborg at UFC 214.

"Cat Zingano wants to [fight Cris Cyborg] and we were looking at Cat Zingano, but Cat's not ready physically," White said. "She's been out for a while cause she's had some physical issues she was dealing with. She's not going to be ready.

"She wants the Cyborg fight. She wants it bad."

While Zingano might try to land the fight with Cyborg later this year, the UFC is still searching for an opponent to face her on the July 29 card in Anaheim.

