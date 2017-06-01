Antoine Griezmann all but squashes rumors of Manchester United move

After weeks of speculating whether or not Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann would be on his way to Manchester United, the 26-year-old dropped a major hint about his future Thursday.

Since it's 2017, Griezmann dropped a post on Twitter that affirmed his commitment to the Atletico cause.

That translates to "Now more than ever #Atleti #AllTogether." It certainly seems like a clear indication that he'll remain in Madrid this summer. Earlier reports suggested that United had "dropped interest" in the forward, who carries a 100m release clause with Atletico.

Furthermore, the upholding of Atletico's transfer ban certainly means the club is desperate to keep hold of any talent that they have in-house. Even if they received a fortune for Griezmann, they'd have no way of replacing him via transfer until January 2018.

So, it looks like United are no longer interested and Griezmann is happy to stay at Atletico. If that's all true, one of the summer's biggest transfer sagas might have ended before it really got started.

