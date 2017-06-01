Alex Faust on joining LA Kings: 'They've built culture of excellence'

Following a legend, in any field, is a tough task task.

But Alex Faust is most certainly up for the challenge.

The 28-year-old native of New York City has been named the official Los Angeles Kings broadcast replacement for Hall of Famer Bob Miller, the team announced on Thursday.

Miller, who retired in March following 44 years with the franchise, was instrumental in the growth of hockey across Southern Californiaboth on and off the ice so Faust has huge shoes to fill -- and he knows it.

"I'd be crazy to think it would be an easy task to follow up all the work he's put in over 44 years," said Faust from his (current) home in Connecticut. "I'm so honored and thrilled. From Day 1, the Kings have believed in me and nothing is stronger than having an organization (like the Kings) behind you.

Faust said the Kings doesn't expect him to be Miller, or the foremost expert in all things Kings right out of the gate. Instead, the franchise will allow him to grow inhis role with the team.

"I will be active in the community, Bob really excelled in that area," Faustadded.

Faust plans to move to Los Angeles by the end of June, with his targeted first day of work tentatively as July 1. His first task, besides swinging by the first In-&-Out he sees, will be to finda place to live.

"Best part (about moving to LA) is I won't have to bring a snow shovel with me," Faust added. "I want to know what makes this city tick."

Let's get the age thing out of the way. Yes, Faust is only 28 but his diverse resume illustratesa solid track record of sports broadcasting.

A 2012 graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, Faust has called college football and basketball for FOX Sports & ESPNUand college hockey for NBCSN, NESN and Westwood One Radio. From 2013-16, Faust was the broadcaster for the AHL's Utica Comets, even calling the first game in franchise history. He also had a two-year stint in minor-league baseball with the single-A Staten Island Yankees.

Faust is eager to get to town and start meeting the team, the staff, the front office and, most especially, the rabid Kings fans.

He also wishes the 2017-18 season was starting sooner than later and expects the Kings to field a talented roster when they take the ice again in October.

"They're (the Kings) not going to sit around and wait … they want to win," Faust said. "(Making the) playoffs are table stakes -- going above and beyond that is their yearly goal.

"Fans have gotten used to winning and expect it now. They've created a culture of excellence."