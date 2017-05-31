Watch Albert Pujols crush career homer No. 599 off Bartolo Colon

Albert Pujols is on the brink of another milestone. The Angels' slugger connected for his 599th career homer in a 9-3 win over the Braves on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old Pujols took the 44-year-old Bartolo Colon deep in the third inning for a three-run homer.

It was Pujols eighth long ball of the season and moved him within one homer of becoming the ninth member of the 600-HR club. He could pass Sammy Sosa (609) and Jim Thome (612) on that list by the end of the season.

Pujols next shot at No. 600 will come tonight against Braves left-hander Jaime Garcia, with whom he was teammates for several seasons in St. Louis.

Kelley L Cox | USA TODAY Sports