Watch Albert Pujols crush career homer No. 599 off Bartolo Colon
Albert Pujols is on the brink of another milestone. The Angels' slugger connected for his 599th career homer in a 9-3 win over the Braves on Tuesday night.
The 37-year-old Pujols took the 44-year-old Bartolo Colon deep in the third inning for a three-run homer.
Next stop … Cooperstown. #RoadTo600 pic.twitter.com/7mgtOMaigX
— Angels (@Angels) May 31, 2017
It was Pujols eighth long ball of the season and moved him within one homer of becoming the ninth member of the 600-HR club. He could pass Sammy Sosa (609) and Jim Thome (612) on that list by the end of the season.
Pujols next shot at No. 600 will come tonight against Braves left-hander Jaime Garcia, with whom he was teammates for several seasons in St. Louis.
