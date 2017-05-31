Unlikely injury could sideline Browns WR Corey Coleman until training camp

The Cleveland Browns are counting on improvement from 2016 first-round pick Corey Coleman to bolster a questionable group of wide receivers, but an unlikely injury is holding up his offseason progress.

Coach Hue Jackson told reporters Wednesday that Coleman fell on the ball after catching a pass during last weeks OTAs and might be out until the start of training camp in late July. That means hed miss more OTAs next week and the teams mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Jackson said he wants to be cautious with the player the team expects to start alongside newly signed free agent Kenny Britt:

"Right now I'm going to keep him out for a little while and again, that was a tough spill for him. A little tougher than I thought, but he's making his way through. You know Corey. He wants to be back out there right now, but I just think now is the time if a guy is kind of banged up a little bit to make sure they take care of him so that we get him back for training camp. But we'll see how it all unfolds here at the end."

Coleman caught 33 passes for 413 yards in a rookie season that was shortened by 10 games by a broken hand. The Browns brought in Britt at receiver and first-round pick David Njoku at tight end, but they cant afford to lose any help in the passing game given that their quarterback situation is unsettled and their top receiver from last season Terrelle Pryor has signed with the Redskins.

