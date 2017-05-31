MLB
Twins' Sano second in AL All-Star voting
He might not be a Sano-doubter for a trip to the All-Star Game, but Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano is off to a great start.
Major League Baseballreleased its first American League All-Star Game balloting update on Wednesday afternoon, and Sano stood in second place for third basemen with 363,607 votes just under 6,000 shy of Baltimores three-time all-star Manny Machado.
Close races highlight the first American League balloting update for the 2017 @AllStarGame. Vote now at https://t.co/qd5OOxn7ED pic.twitter.com/caEZwC3uxh
MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) May 31, 2017
Take a look at statistical leaders, and youll quickly see why. Sano is ranked second in the AL with 39 RBI, second with 31 walks, third in on-base percentage (.406), fourth in bOWAR (2.4), fourth in OPS (.996), fourth with a .590 slugging percentage and is also tied for eighth with 12 home runs.
More Twins coverage
- Twins' Sano second in AL All-Star voting
- Twins Final Pitch: Bullpen still shorthanded after long weekend
- WATCH: Twins pitcher Jason Wheeler's family on hand for MLB debut
- Twins' bats go quiet in loss to league-leading Astros
- StaTuesday: Mauer's multitude of multi-hit games
He ranks ahead of Machado in all categories.
The last Twins third baseman to make it to the All-Star Game was Ron Coomer in 1999 -- although Coomer actually played more games at first base that season (and played at first in the All-Star Game).
Recent MinnesotaTwins All-Stars
|2016
|Eduardo Nunez
|2015
|Glen Perkins, Brian Dozier
|2014
|Glen Perkins, Kurt Suzuki
|2013
|Joe Mauer
|2012
|Joe Mauer
|2011
|Michael Cuddyer
|2010
|Joe Mauer
|2009
|Joe Nathan, Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau