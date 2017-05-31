Tiger Woods DUI arrest shown in new dash-cam video

Video showing the DUI arrest of golfer Tiger Woods was released Wednesday night by the Jupiter Police Department.

Woods was asleep at the wheel when Florida police encountered the golfer and ultimately arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning, according to a police report released on Tuesday.

Woods was alone in his 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when police approached his parked car about 3 a.m. in Jupiter. The car was still running at the time. Woods had "extremely slow and slurred, mumbled" speech and was "sluggish, sleepy [and] unable to walk alone" at the scene, according to the report.

Woods told officers that he took several prescription medications and was unsure of where he was at the time.

The Breathalyzer and urine tests showed no alcohol was in his system.

Woods later apologized for the incident, calling what happened an “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

“I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly," the golfer said in a Monday night statement. "I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."