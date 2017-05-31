Salvy leads catchers in AL All-Star voting

Royals catcher Salvador Perez, a four-time American League All-Star, appears to be well on his way to a fifth berth in the Midsummer Classic.

In voting revealed Wednesday, Perez leads all AL catchers in voting with 420,268 votes. That's well ahead of Baltimore's Welington Castillo, who has 339,902.

If the voting ended today, the other AL All-Star starters would be Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro, Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, Mariners DH Nelson Cruz and outfielders Mike Trout of the Angels, Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Mookie Betts of the Red Sox.

Kansas City'sEric Hosmer stands fourth in the voting at first base, about 100,000 votes behind Cabrera.