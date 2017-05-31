Rodney Childers, Kevin Harvick's crew chief, fined $10,000

The loose lug nut discovered by NASCAR on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of driver Kevin Harvick following the Coca-Cola 600 has resulted in a $10,000 fine for crew chief Rodney Childers.

NASCAR's weekly penalty report came out Wednesday, with the Childers fine the only violation reported this week. There were not driver or owner's points deducted from the team for the violation, nor will Childers need to serve any suspension.

Harvick finished eighth in the race that was won by Austin Dillon in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

12

View gallery



