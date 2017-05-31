Rays lose Matt Andriese early, slip up late in loss to Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Elvis Andrus had a career-high five RBIs, including a tying three-run homer in the seventh inning, Jared Hoying hit a tiebreaking single that missed going out by about a foot and the Texas Rangers rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Andrus' two-out drive deep into the visiting bullpen ended a stretch of five scoreless innings from the Tampa Bay bullpen after Matt Andriese left in the second with a mild groin strain.

Hoying's liner off the top of the wall in right came with the bases loaded and one out in a four-run eighth against Chase Whitley (1-1), breaking a 5-5 tie. After a sacrifice fly from Shin-Soo Choo, Andrus' single to left scored two more.

Keone Kela (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Matt Bush had a perfect ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

Corey Dickerson golfed a pitch after it bounced for a bloop double during a four-run third that gave the Rays a 4-2 lead. Daniel Robertson led off the inning with a homer, and Steven Souza Jr. had a two-run shot, his ninth.

Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier, who tripled in the first, hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Choo hit a leadoff homer for the Rangers. Nomar Mazara was the third straight batter to reach starting the game for Texas with an RBI single before Andriese retired the next five. The right-hander, who was 4-0 in May, left with the injured groin after striking out Ryan Rua.

Texas starter Nick Martinez gave up all three home runs for the Rays, who started the day tied with Washington for the major league lead with 76 homers.

SHORT HOPS

Tampa Bay recalled right-hander Hunter Wood from Double-A Montgomery, giving him a chance to be the second Rays reliever this season to make his big league debut after bypassing Triple-A. Jose Alvarado did it against Miami on May 3. … Rays reliever Chih-Wei Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham, and Jose De Leon was sent down. … Texas star Adrian Beltre passed Frank Robinson for 34th place on the career hits list with a bouncing double past third baseman Evan Longoria in the sixth. Beltre has 2,944 hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: 2B Brad Miller (abdominal strain) will play on a rehab assignment for Class A Charlotte on Wednesday. … OF Peter Bourjos went on the 10-day disabled list because of tennis elbow.

Rangers: RHP Tyson Ross will make at least one more rehab start, likely Saturday, in his recovery from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. … 1B Mike Napoli missed a second straight start because of back stiffness.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (4-3, 3.61 ERA) has at least 11 strikeouts in four of his five May starts and needs four more to set the club record for any month held by David Price (54 in June 2014).

Rangers: RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-0, 3.97 ERA) makes his first start two weeks after the 32-year-old rookie made his big league debut in relief. He has gone at least four innings twice in four appearances. Bibens-Dirkx is filling in for A.J. Griffin, who was forced out of his last start with a left intercostal strain.