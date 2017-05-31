Preview: Marlins shoot for their first sweep of season in finale vs. Phillies

TV: MLB Network

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins, enjoying an offensive resurgence since manager Don Mattingly moved slugger Giancarlo Stanton from cleanup to the No. 2 hole in the batting order, will go for a three-game sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon.

The Marlins (20-30) have won four of their past five games. They have won consecutive series -- vs. the Los Angeles Angels and the Phillies -- for the first time all season. And Miami's three-game win streak ties its season high.

Meanwhile, the Phillies (17-33), who are in last place in the National League East, are 6-24 in their past 30 games.

On Wednesday, in an effort to get their first sweep of the season, the Marlins will send out their most consistent starter, right-hander Dan Straily (3-3, 3.83 ERA).

Philadelphia will counter with right-hander Aaron Nola (2-2, 4.34 ERA). Nola is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in three career starts against the Marlins.

The Marlins have scored 48 runs in the seven games with the revamped lineup, and Stanton, who went 1-for-3 with a homer on Tuesday, has been crushing the ball. As the two-hole hitter, he is batting .414 (12-for-29) with three homers, but Mattingly said this is about more than just Stanton.

"It's not the Giancarlo Stanton Show anymore," Mattingly said. "You've got JB (Justin Bour), you've got Marcell (Ozuna), you've got Yelly (Christian Yelich) -- guys who are capable of swinging the bat along with Giancarlo."

The plan is working for the Marlins, who are expected to start backup catcher A.J. Ellis for the 10th time this season. The Marlins are 6-3 when he starts, and their team ERA is 2.59. Miami's team ERA is 5.21 when J.T. Realmuto starts behind the plate.

Ellis will catch Straily, who faced the Phillies for the only time in his career last year. Straily won the game, pitching five scoreless innings and striking out six batters while with the Cincinnati Reds. He allowed six hits and three walks.

This time, Straily will be facing a Phillies team stuck in a miserable rut. On Tuesday, Philadelphia lost starting pitcher Vince Velasquez in the second inning, and he is headed to the disabled list. He sustained a right elbow flexor strain and was able to get only four outs while taking the loss.

Velasquez, who previously had elbow surgery, said he did not hear a "pop" and added that he was "not worried at all" that this would be a significant injury.

Still, it is one more problem for Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, whose job security can't be great right now.

Mackanin bemoaned his offense after the 7-2 loss to Miami on Tuesday.

"When you are going bad, it just snowballs," he said. "We just can't seem to get it going. We need a good game where everybody contributes and starts hitting.

"I don't have a silver bullet to get us out of it, but I know we will. It's early in the season. Right now, I'm not happy about it, but we're a better team than this."