Predators' Pontus Aberg victimizes Penguins with sick goal in Game 2

The opening period of Wednesday's Game 2 between the Penguins and Predators was an eventful affair, but the best highlight came from Nashville's Pontus Aberg.

The 23-year-old Swedish forward scored his first Stanley Cup Final goal and, boy, it was a beauty. Aberg managed to make his way around Pittsburgh defenseman Olli Maatta with a nutmeg-esque move before showing patience and beating goaltender Matt Murray with a top shelf shot.

For Aberg, it was his second goal of the playoffs and it gave the Preds an early 1-0 lead. It was also the kind of gorgeous tally that makes hockey fans just a little more familiar with your name.