Ohio State-Michigan highlights an action-packed college football slate on FOX

The game timesfor a handful of major Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 games were announced on Wednesday, includingarguablythe most-anticipatedcollege football game of them all: Michigan and Ohio State.

The two schools will get together Saturday, Nov.25, in Ann Arbor, in theircustomary noon E.T. window, and aired live on FOX.

Ohio State's Urban Meyer and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh are coming off an especially notable showdown in 2016, whenthe Buckeyes and Wolverines were ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, and battling for a College Football Playoff berth. Ohio State was victorious in an overtime thriller, and eventually secured the Big Ten's spot in the final four.

In addition to Ohio State-Michigan, here are someother marquee games FOX and FS1 will broadcast throughout the 2017 season:

Texas A&M at UCLA (Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Stanford at USC (Sept. 9., 8:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Texas at USC (Sept. 16, 8:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Penn State at Ohio State (Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (Nov. 4, TBD, FOX or FS1)

Washington at Stanford (Nov. 10, 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

