Mike Trout leads all of American League in All-Star Game voting

Despite being injured, Mike Trout is clearly still the best player in the American League.

Major League Baseball released the first All-Star Game voting ballot update on Tuesday, and Trout leads everyone in the AL with 776,937 total votes.

Sadly, Trout will be unable to play in July's All-Star Game in Miami after injuring his thumb, which will keep him out of action for likely 6-8 weeks.

Close races highlight the first American League balloting update for the 2017 @AllStarGame. Vote now at https://t.co/qd5OOxn7ED pic.twitter.com/caEZwC3uxh — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) May 31, 2017

The second-closest to Trout is follow outfielder Aaron Judge (730,438) of the Yankees.

Albert Pujols, the only other Angel listed, is in fifth place among designed hitters with 154,626 tallies.