Mike Trout has successful surgery on injured left thumb

Mike Trout, the two-time AL MVP and top vote-getter in the AL for this year's All-Star Game underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb on Wednesday afternoon.

The timetable for Trout's return to action is 6-8 weeks .

The surgery was performed by Dr. Steve Shin in Los Angeles. A general timetable for this procedure is 6-8 weeks. — Angels (@Angels) May 31, 2017

During Trout's absence, the rest of his Angels teammates must fill the MVP sized shoes by generating runs as frequently and consistently as Trout. Ideally, Trout will be back in perfect health to help his Angels make a big push toward the postseason. But for now, let's be glad the surgery was successful and that the superstar is on the road to recovery.