Michael Bisping hints that fight with Georges St-Pierre is on again

The on again, off again fight between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre may still happen after all.

The middleweight title fight that was first announced back in March was recently cancelled when UFC president Dana White said the promotion could no longer hold up the division while waiting for St-Pierre to return to action.

St-Pierre is dealing with an eye injury that will keep him out of action until November so White scrapped his proposed bout with Bisping due to the delay. Unfortunately, Bisping is dealing with his own knee injury that will keep him sidelines for the next few months, which then forced the UFC to crown an interim champion by matching up Yoel Romero against Robert Whittaker for a fight scheduled on July 8 in Las Vegas.

With all that happening, Bisping hinted on "UFC Tonight" on Wednesday that it appears his fight with St-Pierre may happen after all.

"Georges is saying that he still wants to fight me, whether or not I have the belt believe you me, I will have that belt so just throwing that out there. Yoel [Romero], Robert Whittaker, they're going to fight for the interim [title]. Of course, I will defend the belt against one of them but it sounds like me and Georges are still going to get it on," Bisping revealed. "So I'm a happy man."

Of course, the UFC hasn't made any announcements regarding the Bisping vs. St-Pierre fight, but if both fighters are ready in time it could make for a perfect main event as the promotion looks to return to Madison Square Garden in New York this November.

As far as the repeated delays on making the fight happen, Bisping says he was aware that St-Pierre was dealing with an injury even when the matchup was first announced back in March but he didn't want to share that information with the rest of the world.

The way things played out with St-Pierre's injury as well as the knee problems hindering Bisping is that the fight may still happen later this year.

"At the press conference, no I didn't but I did shortly find out afterwards," Bisping said about St-Pierre's injured eye. "To my knowledge, that's why the fight was taking so long to materialize. Now as far as I was aware, Georges knew, the UFC knew, I knew but it wasn't my news to talk about. It wasn't my news to tell the public. That's why I was still very confident in the fight happening.

"That's why I'm still confident the fight is going to happen."

16

View gallery





Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC | Zuffa LLC via Getty Images