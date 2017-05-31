Manchester United fan creates awesome baby announcement video

You don't have to be a soccer fan or a fan of baby announcements to enjoy this video that one Manchester United fan recently put together to share the news of his first child.

It's the creation ofShaun Huberts, aformer bassist for severalbands, includingStarfield and Tegan and Sara.The Canadian musician also apparently is quite good at stop motion animation, as evidenced by the video in question.

Huberts says he wanted to combine his excitement for hisnew baby, his favorite favorite soccer team and oldNintendo, and this was the final result. Safe to say he nailed it.