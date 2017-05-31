LeBron James' home in Los Angeles reportedly vandalized with racial slur

A racial slur was spray-painted on a gate outside the Los Angeles home of Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James early Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime at James Brentwood home on the 200 block of Rockingham Avenue, according to CBS Los Angeles. Investigators are looking for security footage from neighbors in an attempt to identify the person who committed the act, TMZ reported.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Associated Press that James, who reportedly bought the property in 2015, wasn't home at the time of the incident. The Cavaliers are in the Bay Area, preparing to face the Golden State Warriors in Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals.