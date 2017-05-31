Joe Rogan: Jose Aldo's legacy forever tarnished by 13-second KO to Conor McGregor

When Jose Aldo steps into the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 212 he will compete in his 10th championship fight in the promotion when he faces Max Holloway in the main event from Brazil.

It's hard to argue with the logic that Aldo is the greatest featherweight in UFC history after joining the promotion as champion before defending the title on seven occasions.

Unfortunately, Aldo's reign came to a crashing halt in 2015 when he suffered a brutal, one-punch knockout to Conor McGregor in just 13-seconds when they met at UFC 194.

Aldo returned from that devastating loss to put on a five round clinic against Frankie Edgar last July and now he'll face Holloway, who enters their fight on an unprecedented 10-fight win streak in featherweight title unification bout.

Still, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan argues that despite all those accomplishments that Aldo has racked up over the years, the loss to McGregor will forever haunt him going forward.

"Aldo's legacy and his reign is always going to be tarnished by that 13 seconds against McGregor, which is so crazy," Rogan said on his podcast recently. "Because you take away that fight and he's got one brutal war with Chad Mendes, where he got rocked and stunned, which is a tough fight. "Those are like the only hard moments he's had inside the Octagon. Really other than maybe round five against Ricardo Lamas. Remember, Lamas had him down and was doing a little bit of ground and pound in the fifth round but that was like Aldo was too drained making that weight."

It's hard to argue against Rogan's logic when speaking about the rest of Aldo's career considering the laundry list of top 10 fighters he decimated while reigning as featherweight champion.

Still it's impossible to ignore after a year long build up to the fight, Aldo falling to McGregor in such dramatic fashion will certainly be a moment that will live in infamy forever.

