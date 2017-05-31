Jake Arrieta explains why baseball brawls are 'awesome' and 'refreshing'

The majority of Major League Baseball players appreciate the opportunity to police themselves, a sentiment that been echoed this week following the Bryce Harper-Hunter Strickland incident that sparked a benches-clearing brawl between the Nationals and Giants.

And Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta took it a step further when he appeared on 670 The Score in Chicago on Tuesday. Arrieta explained why he thinks Monday's brawl was awesome and why he believes such dust-ups are refreshing on occasion.

Heres Arrieta, per CBS Chicago:

I dont think anybody is right or wrong. I thought it was awesome. Every once in a while, its refreshing to see two teams emotionally charged getting after it. And when something like that happens versus continuing to chirp and talk about it, why dont you go out there and see somebody? Thats exactly what happened in the game yesterday.

Arrieta then detailed brawl etiquette:

If two guys want to go see each other, let them be in the middle, let them throw some punches, then break it up. I dont like to see any sucker punches. I do think in the heat of battle if youre getting hit on the hip with 98, then you should be able to go out and see somebody. I think the umpires handled it well. They let them exchange for a moment, then they tried to break it up. What I dont like to see is a lot of chirping and guys just talking crap to each other. If you got something wrong with a guy, go see him. And then theyll break it up and continue to play the game.

Finally, Arrieta addressed Buster Poseys controversial decision not to restrain Harper as he charged Strickland:

If its my catcher, I want him to wait and give me an opportunity to do a little damage. I dont want it broken up right away. If it happens, Ill let you know. Ill be ready. You know, I like my chances toe to toe with just about anybody. I know Willson (Contreras) would probably beat whoever charges the mound to the mound, but Ill tell him and Miggy (Montero), Hey, give me 10, 15 seconds to get some work in and then come out and see me.'

Arrieta admitted he never has had a batter charge the mound, but he obviously will be ready (and willing) if that ever happens.

