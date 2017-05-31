NFL
Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato visits Dallas Cowboys OTA's
The Dallas Cowboys had a special guest Wednesday at their OTA's in Frisco.
Takuma Sato, who won the Indianapolis 500 last weekend, visited the team as part of his media rounds in Dallas ahead of his appearance in two weeks at Texas Motor Speedway when Satoraces in the Rain Guard 600.
Sato took time to pose for a picture with Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant after the practice, which the team tweeted.
Indy 500 winner @TakumaSatoRacer and @DezBryant hanging out after today's OTA. pic.twitter.com/oI2isl2EoF
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 31, 2017
Sato is the first winner of the Indy 500 from Japan.
Here's hoping that Sato's championship-winning ways rubbed off some on the Cowboys.
