Glen Davis rips into Austin Rivers for his comments on 'Undisputed'

Clipper guard Austin Rivers appearedon "Undisputed" Wednesdayto discuss playing for his dad, among other things. Rivers said he was cool with former teammate Glen Davis, a frequent guest on the show who's been critical of Doc Rivers, but then went on to question Big Baby's dedication.

. @AustinRivers25 on Big Baby Davis: How are you supposed to play someone if they are constantly out of shape and don't remember the plays? pic.twitter.com/eNuwdPkT0B — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 31, 2017

The discussion continued later on when Rivers appeared on "The Herd."

When word reached Davis, who was vacationing in Hawaii, he went off big time on Instagram.

Glen "Big Baby" Davis responds to Austin Rivers's claim that he didn't remember plays and was constantly out of shape in IG rant pic.twitter.com/EEtuzAQB3x — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2017

These two need a face-to-face discussion to settle their differences.

14

View gallery





AP | Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.