Every Aaron Rodgers TD pass of 40+ yards and our favorites

Do you miss football? Yeah, us, too.

Sure, we have organized team activities ongoing, but really that's just guys running around in shorts. Minicamp is upcoming too, but training camp is still over a month and half away. And don't even get us started on how long we have to wait for the regular season to begin.

Thankfully, the NFL did us a favor and got us excited and ready to count down the days until Sept. 10 (when the Green Bay Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the season opener, just in case you forgot).

On Tuesday, the league put out a video of every Aaron Rodgers touchdown pass of 40 or more yards. Every. Single. One.

We hope you have some time carved out because the video is over 7 minutes long.

Yes, Rodgers has thrown just a few long touchdowns. In fact, he's had 50 touchdown passes of 40 or more yards in his career, including playoffs (47 regular season, 3 postseason).

The breakdown by receiver: Jordy Nelson 17, Greg Jennings 10, James Jones 6, Cobb 4 (including 1 in playoffs), Donald Driver 4, Davante Adams 2 (1), Tim Crabtree 2, Jermichael Finley 1, Spencer Havner 1, Jeff Janis 1 (1), Eddie Lacy 1, Richard Rodgers 1.

OK, now sit down, relax and enjoy 'em all then scroll down to check out our favorite Rodgers 40+-yard TD passes listed in the order it appears on the video. We've included the time, too, for reference sake.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4z0SJvKtFg

-- Spencer Havner (0:51). I mean, c'mon, it's a touchdown by Spencer Havner, who in 2009 had four TDs on seven receptions. Havner also played in 2008 and 2010 and never even had another target, nevermind a catch.

-- Greg Jennings (1:18). Come for the two 49ers players who collide and stay for the crushing block at the end by the goal line.

-- Donald Driver (2:05). Driver's effort on this play is old school -- the fact that he's doing it in a retro uniform makes it even better. At one point he stops and waits for a hit (and shrugs it off and continues on his way).

-- Jordy Nelson (2:54). A 93-yarder, Rodgers' longest TD pass of his career.

-- Greg Jennings (3:06). I mean, Jennings was WIDE open. It's hard to imagine a receiver having that much space around him, especially of Jennings' caliber, but, hey, here's the video proof.

-- Tom Crabtree (3:40). The catch isn't that fantastic (other than it's Crabtree and we can only imagine the back-and-forth between these two afterwards), but for the hit Rodgers takes as he throws the ball yet still gets off a beautiful pass.

-- Randall Cobb (4:31). How is Cobb so wide open down the field on a fourth-down play with 40 seconds left and Green Bay down by one?

-- Eddie Lacy (5:31). This is just a lesson in blocking,

-- Richard Rodgers (6:28). You might be familiar this one, a certain game-winning Hail Mary.

-- Jeff Janis (6:41). Yeah, we know how this game ended but to do this in the playoffs was pretty cool.

-- Randall Cobb (7:02). Although at the end of the first half, this Hail Mary had a better playoff ending. We're still not sure how this got up and over all the defenders and into Cobb's arms.