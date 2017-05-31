Dodgers hitters' sweet gesture shows Kenley Jansen they haven't forgotten him

The red-hot Dodgers have won six consecutive games, outscoring the Cubs and Cardinals by a 39-12 margin over that span. As a result, Los Angeles is back atop the NL West, which they have won the past four seasons.

The only downside to their domination? Closer Kenley Jansen hasnt pitched in a save situation since May 18 when he picked up his only save this month.

Jansens teammates, specifically Yasiel Puig, obviously feel guilty, so they decided to make it up to their underused stopper. After Tuesday's 9-4 win over St. Louis, they filled his locker with a ton of candy and snacks (and, hopefully, a toothbrush or two), along with a written apology:

Sorry for not giving you any save opportunities @kenleyjansen74 #WeLoveYou Sincerely, Dodgers Bats pic.twitter.com/MPAM243wWL — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) May 31, 2017

And Jansen clearly appreciated the sentiment:

Thanks for the snacks, guys. @dodgers -- First place Love, Kenleys pic.twitter.com/iq0CTXCjg5 — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) May 31, 2017

Jansen still has been dominant this season, posting a 1.42 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and incredible 16.1 K/9 ratio. However, he has only eight saves to show for it a season after earning a career-best 47.

