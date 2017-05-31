Dez Bryant says he once got pulled over doing 180, and what happened next was 'pretty cool'

Jerry Jones might want to pretend like he didn't hear Dez Bryant's latest story.

The Dallas Cowboys star, who's had his share of wild behavior, had a little confession to make after meeting 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato.

Bryant said he once got pulled over doing 180 mph in his Bentley keep in mind, the average speed at Sunday's Indy 500 was 155.395 mph and what happened next was "pretty cool."

He didn't even get a ticket.

"He said 'I couldn't catch you. I had to turn my lights off, you know, to get up with you'," Bryant told reporters Wednesday at the Cowboys' practice facility. "He didn't give me a ticket, he thought it was pretty cool, too. So it was good. He was a good sport."

Fortunately for Cowboys fans, Dez assured the media members that such youthful indiscretions were all in his rearview mirror.

