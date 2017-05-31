Dana White roasts Oscar De La Hoya over his opinion on McGregor vs. Mayweather

Oscar De La Hoya penned a passionate letter last week outlining all the reasons why he was against a fight between Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor.

At the heart of his argument, De La Hoya said that the spectacle between the two fighters could ruin the sanctity of boxing after the sport has enjoyed a banner year with several huge match-ups that have already happened with more scheduled before the end of the year.

Of course, De La Hoya also has a vested interest in one of those fights as he will serve as the promoter for the highly anticipated boutbetween Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin later this year.

Funny enough, Alvarez vs. Golovkin is scheduled for September 16 the same day originally targeted for McGregor vs. Mayweather.

On Wednesday, UFC president Dana White called out De La Hoya for his argument against McGregor vs. Mayweather after he was singing a much different tune when touting a potential matchup with his own fighter.

"To me it will be a disrespect for boxing if a UFC fighter who has zero experience in boxing came and fought Floyd Mayweather," De La Hoya said in the video posted by White on Twitter.

The video then cut to four months earlier when De La Hoya had a much different opinion when asked about McGregor venturing into boxing for a super fight.

"Imagine Conor McGregor and Golden Boy [Promotions] coming together. The only fight that I would love to see and it's the one that makes the most sense, that would be the most exciting, that would be a guaranteed knockout is against "Canelo" Alvarez," De La Hoya said.

It's safe to say White had a pretty good idea why De La Hoya was on board for "Canelo" versus McGregor but suddenly has such an issue with the UFC lightweight champion facing off with Mayweather in a bout that will likely generate huge returns on pay-per-view and in live gate with attendance.

11

View gallery





Zuffa LLC via Getty Images | Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC